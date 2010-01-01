Every Story That Matters Around The Web
- 'The Decision Is Final And Stands For All Time,' Nobel Institute Says After Machado Suggests Sharing Peace Prize With Trump
- Dave Ramsey Slams People Dreaming About The 1950s Ford Factory Worker Owning A Nice House, Says It Wasn't The Dream People Think It Was
- Scott Bessent Says US Treasury Has Enough Funds To Cover Any Tariff Refunds
- Bill Ackman Urges Trump To Cut Mortgage Rates By Adding Prepayment Penalties
- Her Mom Asked To Use Her Credit Card For One Bill. She Spent $6K Instead And Tanked Her Credit. 'She Took Out A Grand And A Half At ATMs'