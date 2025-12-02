Momo Crowd Buying AI Stocks And Bitcoin; Code Red ChatGPT Push At OpenAI

AI Trade

Please click here for a chart of Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) .

Note the following:

The chart shows QQQ is trading above the top band of zone 1 (support).

RSI on the chart shows the stock market can go either way.

The momo crowd's pattern is to buy the slightest dip in tech stocks and in cryptos. This morning is no different. The momo crowd is buying tech stocks and bitcoin.

The momo crowd has suffered massive losses. The call from momo gurus is to buy more now to make up for the losses. As an example, the momo crowd has been concentrated in bitcoin treasury company Strategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR) leveraged ETF T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU), which has fallen from a high of $19.82 to $1.17 as of this writing in the premarket. This represents a loss of 94%.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has declared a code red to improve ChatGPT to better compete with Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Gemini 3. We previously shared with you that investors should expect several cycles of different LLMs leapfrogging each other.

In a reversal of fortune, money is flowing back into NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and out of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

(NASDAQ:NVDA) and out of (NASDAQ:GOOG). Database company Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) reported earnings better than consensus and whisper numbers, helped by AI workloads. The stock is jumping 23% as of this writing in the premarket. As full disclosure, MDB is in our portfolio.

ISM Manufacturing Index came at 48.2 vs. 49 consensus. This is the ninth straight month below 50. A number 50 indicates contraction in manufacturing activity.

President Trump will make an announcement at 2pm ET. The announcement will be preceded by a cabinet meeting. President Trump's announcement may move the markets.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Alphabet (GOOG), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) , Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) .

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) .

In the early trade, money flows are positive in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV) The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing aggressive buying.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.