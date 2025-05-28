May 28, 2025 8:35 AM 3 min read

Top 3 Industrial Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Month

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Copart Inc CPRT

  • On May 22, Copart reported a third-quarter revenue miss. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $48.05.
  • RSI Value: 23.7
  • CPRT Price Action: Shares of Copart fell 1.6% to close at $52.82 on Tuesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 34.28 Momentum score with Value at 40.17.

Liquidity Services Inc LQDT

  • On May 8, Liquidity Service posted mixed quarterly results. “Our market-leading solutions help our seller clients and buyers respond to economic uncertainty and evolving international trading relationships. With a strong financial foundation and strategic focus, we are well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities to drive long-term growth, even in uncertain times,” said Bill Angrick, Liquidity Services, CEO. The company's stock fell around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $18.87.
  • RSI Value: 26.2
  • LQDT Price Action: Shares of Liquidity Services fell 0.7% to close at $23.59 on Tuesday.
Webus International Ltd WETO

  • On April 22, Webus International announced plans to establish new subsidiary in Osaka, Japan. “After evaluating the market in Japan, I’ve witnessed the extraordinary opportunity in Osaka,” said Nan Zheng, CEO of Webus. “By establishing our own accommodations and transportation resources in this booming market, we ensure reliable, high-quality services year-round, especially during peak seasons.” The company's stock fell around 52% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $1.50.
  • RSI Value: 16.2
  • WETO Ltd Price Action: Shares of Webus International dipped 13.9% to close at $1.67 on Tuesday.
