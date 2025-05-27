U.S. markets closed higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending the day 2.05% higher at 5,921.54, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8% to 42,343.65. The Nasdaq also spiked nearly 2.5% to 19,199.16.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corp. NVDA saw a rise of 3.21%, closing at $135.50. The stock reached an intraday high of $135.66 and a low of $133.31, with a 52-week range between $153.13 and $86.63. Nvidia is gearing up for its first-quarter earnings report, with Wall Street anticipating an EPS of 88 cents and revenue of $43.54 billion. Despite being slightly under its eight-day simple moving average, the stock has shown strong technical performance, surging over 20% in the past month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC surged 23.77%, closing at $4.01. The stock’s intraday high was $4.08, with a low of $3.39, and it has a 52-week range of $5.96 to $2.45. AMC Entertainment reported robust admissions revenue over the Memorial Day weekend, marking it as the third-biggest revenue period in over a decade for the company.

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD dropped 13.64%, ending the day at $102.98. The stock’s high was $103.20, and its low was $97.32, with a 52-week range of $160 to $87.12. PDD Holdings experienced a sharp decline in pre-market trading due to weaker-than-expected first-quarter results. Earnings-per-share for the period came in at $1.56, missing market estimates of $2.46.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT fell 10.38%, closing at $23.05. The stock hit an intraday high of $27 and a low of $22.64, with a 52-week range of $54.68 to $11.75. Trump Media announced plans to raise $2.5 billion to purchase Bitcoin BTC/USD, entering into agreements with institutional investors for stock and convertible note sales. The shares were seen up 2.4% at $23.60 in the after-hours trading.

Tesla Inc. TSLA rose 6.94%, closing at $362.89. The stock’s high was $363.79, with a low of $347.32, and it has a 52-week range of $488.54 to $167.42. Tesla shares climbed after CEO Elon Musk reaffirmed his commitment to the company, stating he is dedicating significant time to Tesla’s operations.

