Tesla Stock Rises As Elon Musk Pledges Renewed Focus On Company: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares surged 5.56% to $358.21 Tuesday morning, following a social media post from CEO Elon Musk reaffirming his personal commitment to the company. Musk said he is now "spending 24/7 at work," sleeping in conference rooms and factory floors, and specifically called out a renewed focus on Tesla, alongside his ventures X and xAI.

What To Know: The post could further investor concerns about Musk's shifting attention, particularly after his recent activity around DOGE and broader AI ventures. Market sentiment had been uncertain regarding how hands-on Musk remained with Tesla’s core operations.

Tuesday's rally builds on last week's gains, driven by high-stakes announcements and global developments. Optimism grew after Musk confirmed plans for "Colossus 2," a massive AI supercluster in Memphis powered by Tesla Megapacks and clean energy. Though the project was praised for its ambition, it has drawn criticism over nearby emissions from unpermitted gas turbines.

Read Also: Nano Nuclear Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What’s Going On?

Investors were further buoyed by Musk’s confirmation of a robotaxi rollout in Austin this June, starting with 10 vehicles and scaling through 2026. A visit from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy last week has fueled speculation about regulatory support for autonomous driving.

Meanwhile, Tesla's operations in China are showing signs of recovery, with insurance registrations rising to 11,130 last week from just 3,100 — a positive signal amid recent concerns about demand softness abroad.

Despite recent headwinds including Cybertruck inventory challenges and geopolitical tensions, Musk’s tweet has reinforced investor belief in Tesla’s innovation trajectory. Continued support from institutional holders such as ARK Invest and resilience in AI and EV-related ETFs could further point to ongoing confidence in the company's long-term outlook.

Read Also: SoundHound AI Stock Jumps 15%: What’s Going On?

How To Buy TSLA Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Tesla’s case, it is in the Consumer Discretionary sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla