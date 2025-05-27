AMC Entertainment Stock Is Rising Tuesday: What's Going On?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher Tuesday. The movie theater chain company reported strong admissions revenue for the holiday weekend.

What Happened: AMC Entertainment on Tuesday announced that the Memorial Day holiday weekend spanning Thursday through Monday was the company’s third-biggest revenue total for a five-day period in over 10 years.

More than seven million people attended AMC locations in the U.S. and ODEON Cinemas internationally, which helped the company record its highest-attended Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the year in the U.S.

AMC also said the five-day period represented the largest food and beverage revenue over a five-day period this decade, and second biggest in company history.

“Finally it would appear that our industry has turned a corner. Since early April, weekend after weekend, moviegoers have been demonstrating their preference for theatrical moviegoing. A record-setting Memorial Day holiday is yet another sign of the continued strength and relevance of moviegoing in 2025,” said Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Entertainment.

AMC said the strong attendance numbers were driven by robust openings from “Lilo & Stitch,” as well as “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.”

“With many more potentially huge movies coming in June all the way through the end of 2025, and beyond that deeply into 2026 as well, we firmly expect to be enjoying a robust theatrical box office as we look ahead,” Aron said.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares are down about 18.5% year-to-date. The stock was up 4.94% at $3.40 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.