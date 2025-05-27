May 27, 2025 11:29 AM 2 min read

What's Going On With Harmony Gold And MAC Copper Stock Today?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Harmony Gold Mining Company HMY shares are trading lower in the premarket session on Tuesday after it announced plans to solidify its presence in the Australian copper mining space.

The South African miner has entered into a definitive agreement with MAC Copper Ltd MTAL to purchase the company’s entire share capital under a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement in Jersey.

MAC Copper shares are trading higher in the premarket session following the announcement.

Also Read: Gold Miners Poised For Boom As Analyst Predicts ‘Record Levels Of Free Cash Flow’ Despite Price Dip: ‘Golden Age Of Mining’

The transaction values MAC Copper at approximately $1.03 billion, offering shareholders $12.25 per share in cash. The deal represents a primium of 20.7% to the last closing share price of $10.15 per MAC Copper share trading on the NYSE on Friday, 23 May.

Under the terms of the agreement, Harmony’s Australian subsidiary will oversee the purchase, funded through a combination of cash reserves and committed debt.

The offer has already garnered strong support from MAC Copper’s leadership and influential stakeholders, including Fourth Sail, Osisko, Sprott, Victor Smorgon, and Bluescape, who collectively hold over 20% of outstanding shares.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

The MAC Copper board unanimously supports the deal, emphasizing that it provides shareholders with an opportunity to exit at an attractive valuation while mitigating future risks.

CEO Mick McMullen praised the company’s operational turnaround and highlighted the strategic alignment with Harmony’s ambitions to scale up its Australian copper portfolio.

McMullen added that Harmony’s stewardship could benefit not only the CSA Copper Mine but also the broader Cobar community.

The deal is contingent on regulatory approvals from both Australian and South African authorities, along with certain contract amendments involving existing streaming and royalty agreements with Osisko and Glencore.

A shareholder vote is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, followed by court approval in Jersey.

Price Action: Harmony Gold Mining shares are trading down by 8.96% to $14.42 at last check Tuesday. MAC Copper Ltd MTAL are up 20.49% at $12.23.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

HMY Logo
HMYHarmony Gold Mining Co Ltd
$14.39-9.13%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.28
Growth
68.82
Quality
91.54
Value
76.47
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
MTAL Logo
MTALMAC Copper Ltd
$12.2320.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsMoversGeneralAI GeneratedBriefsHMYMTALwhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved