Frontline, Merus, Intuit And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 300 points on Friday.
Shares of Frontline plc FRO rose during Friday's session following first-quarter results.
The company reported revenue of $427.9 million, surpassing the $264.2 million consensus. Adjusted EPS declined to 18 cents from 62 cents a year ago, missing the consensus of 23 cents.
Frontline shares gained 3.7% to $17.81 on Friday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Merus N.V. MRUS shares jumped 30% to $54.04 as the company disclosed interim clinical data as of a February 27, 2025 data cutoff from the ongoing phase 2 trial of the bispecific antibody petosemtamab in combination with pembrolizumab.
- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE rose 24.7% to $34.40.
- Centrus Energy Corp. LEU gained 23.4% to $114.98.
- Oklo Inc. OKLO rose 23.1% to $49.03 after Wedbush raised its price target on the stock from $45 to $55 and maintained an Outperform rating.
- Uranium Energy Corp. UEC gained 19.2% to $6.15.
- NuScale Power Corporation SMR shares gained 16% to $29.36.
- NexGen Energy Ltd. NXE rose 11.6% to $6.07.
- Intuit Inc. INTU gained 8.8% to $724.54 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised guidance.
- Cameco Corporation CCJ rose 8.2% to $57.13.
- BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT gained 6.5% to $114.70.
- Fluor Corporation FLR rose 5.4% to $39.61.
