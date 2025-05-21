In a volatile trading session on Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices faced downward pressure as Treasury yields spiked above 5%. This surge in yields led to a broad selloff, particularly impacting high-growth and tech stocks. The S&P 500 fell by 1.6% to 5,844.61, while the Nasdaq dropped by 1.4% to 18,872.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 1.9% to 41,860.44.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH

UnitedHealth’s shares dropped 5.78% to close at $302.98. The stock hit an intraday high of $309.96 and a low of $300.07, with a 52-week range of $630.73 to $248.88. In the after-hours session, the stock declined 3.1% to $293.50. HSBC analyst Sidharth Sahoo downgraded UnitedHealth Group from Hold to Reduce and slashed the price target from $490 to $270.

Snowflake Inc. SNOW

Snowflake shares fell 2.06% to $179.12, with a high of $184.09 and a low of $178.91. The stock’s 52-week range is $194.40 to $107.13. Snowflake stock spiked over 7% to $192.30 in after-hours trading as the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, with revenue of $1.04 billion and adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor saw its stock decline by 4.50%, closing at $1.91. The day’s high was $2.06, and the low was $1.88, with a 52-week range of $5.14 to $1.52. Navitas shares spiked as much as 188% to $5.50 in the after-hours trading. The company announced a collaboration with NVIDIA on next-generation architecture, which initially boosted the stock.

Nike, Inc. NKE

Nike’s stock decreased by 4.12% to $59.98, reaching a high of $61.76 and a low of $59.88. The 52-week range stands at $98.04 to $52.28. Nike stock gained 1.7% in the after-hours traidng. The decline came despite news of Nike returning to sell on Amazon after a six-year hiatus.

Target Corporation TGT

Target shares fell 5.21% to $93.01, with an intraday high of $95.31 and a low of $90.60. The stock’s 52-week range is $167.40 to $87.35. The company reported first-quarter sales of $23.85 billion, missing analyst expectations. The retailer lowered its guidance for the financial year 2025 from the $8.80-$9.80 range to the $7 to $9 range.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows Nike checks out in terms of price trend in the short term, find out how it ranks on other metrics.

Photo Courtesy: Tada Images On Shutterstock.com

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: