Nike Stock Sprints Higher After Hours As Retailer Returns To Amazon: Report

Nike Inc NKE shares are trading higher in Wednesday’s after-hours session following a report that the company will sell on Amazon.com AMZN for the first time in six years.

What Happened: According to a report from The Information, Amazon will start selling Nike products on its e-commerce platform for the first time since 2019.

The two companies previously worked together before Nike decided to stop selling on Amazon.com, opting to sell direct to customers through its own website. An Amazon spokesperson reportedly confirmed that Amazon will start selling Nike products again with supplies coming directly from Nike.

A separate report from Front Office Sports indicates that Nike also plans to raise prices on some of its products. The price increases will reportedly impact shoe and apparel products above $100.

NKE Price Action: Nike shares are down about 20% year-to-date. The stock got a lift from the Amazon announcement, last up 2.39% in after-hours, trading at $61.40 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

