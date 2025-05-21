This UnitedHealth Group Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander downgraded the rating for PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.75. Pennant Park Investment shares closed at $6.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Sidharth Sahoo downgraded UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from Hold to Reduce and lowered the price target from $490 to $270. UnitedHealth shares closed at $321.58 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank analyst Sung Ji Nam downgraded the rating for Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and cut the price target from $20 to $6. Myriad Genetics shares closed at $4.45 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
