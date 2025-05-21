This UnitedHealth Group Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander downgraded the rating for PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.75. Pennant Park Investment shares closed at $6.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.75. Pennant Park Investment shares closed at $6.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. HSBC analyst Sidharth Sahoo downgraded UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from Hold to Reduce and lowered the price target from $490 to $270. UnitedHealth shares closed at $321.58 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Hold to Reduce and lowered the price target from $490 to $270. UnitedHealth shares closed at $321.58 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Scotiabank analyst Sung Ji Nam downgraded the rating for Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and cut the price target from $20 to $6. Myriad Genetics shares closed at $4.45 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying UNH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock