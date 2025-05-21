May 21, 2025 9:30 AM 1 min read

This UnitedHealth Group Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander downgraded the rating for PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.75. Pennant Park Investment shares closed at $6.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC analyst Sidharth Sahoo downgraded UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from Hold to Reduce and lowered the price target from $490 to $270. UnitedHealth shares closed at $321.58 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank analyst Sung Ji Nam downgraded the rating for Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and cut the price target from $20 to $6. Myriad Genetics shares closed at $4.45 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying UNH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
MYGN Logo
MYGNMyriad Genetics Inc
$4.31-3.15%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.88
Growth
3.48
Quality
-
Value
73.63
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
PNNT Logo
PNNTPennant Park Investment Corp
$6.78-1.88%
UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$302.91-5.81%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsDowngradesMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasTop Downgrades
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved