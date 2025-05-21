Navitas Semiconductor Shares Soar On Nvidia Collaboration

Navitas Semiconductor Corp NVTS shares are rocketing higher in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company was selected by NVIDIA Corp NVDA to collaborate on next-generation 800 V HVDC architecture.

What Happened: After the market close on Wednesday, Navitas announced a collaboration with Nvidia to support Kyber rack-scale systems powering the company’s GPUs. Nvidia’s 800V HVDC architecture is focused on high-efficiency, scalable power delivery for next-generation AI workloads.

“We are proud to be selected by Nvidia to collaborate on their 800 HVDC architecture initiative. Our latest innovations in high-power GaN and SiC technologies have seen world firsts and have created new inflections into markets such as AI datacenters and electric vehicles,” said Gene Sheridan, co-founder and CEO of Navitas.

“With our wide portfolio range, we can support NVIDIA’s 800V HVDC infrastructure, from grid to the GPU.”

The 800V HVDC directly powers the IT racks and is converted by DC-DC converters to lower voltages, which is expected to drive GPUs, such as the Rubin Ultra. Nvidia’s 800V HVDC architecture is expected to improve end-to-end power efficiency up to 5%, reduce maintenance costs by 70% and lower cooling costs.

How To Buy NVTS Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Navitas — be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading — either way, it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

NVTS Price Action: Navitas Semiconductor shares were up 224.08% after hours, trading at $6.19 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.