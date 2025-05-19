CI&T, Novavax, Paramount Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 50 points on Monday.

Shares of CI&T Inc. CINT rose sharply during Monday's session.

JP Morgan analyst Puneet Jain upgraded CI&T from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $7 price target.

CI&T shares jumped 8.2% to $6.60 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

NWTN Inc. NWTN shares jumped 50% to $2.8050.

TMC the metals company Inc. TMC gained 18% to $4.3150. TMC Metals, last week, posted a first-quarter loss of 6 cents per share.

Novavax, Inc. NVAX rose 15.5% to $7.77 after the company provided FY25, 2026, and 2027 R&D and SG&A expense guidance. The FDA gave its conditional approval to its COVID-19 vaccine, targeting specific populations under particular conditions.

Paramount Group, Inc. PGRE gained 15% to $5.50. Paramount Group announced strategic alternatives review to maximize shareholder value.

Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. RYET climbed 12.7% to $11.36.

. climbed 12.7% to $11.36. New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE rose 11.8% to $2.9750.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM gained 9.7% to $20.12 following better-than-expected first-quarter results.

. gained 9.7% to $20.12 following better-than-expected first-quarter results. QuantaSing Group Limited QSG gained 9% to $7.99.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM rose 8.2% to $2.8906.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN surged 6.9% to $4.4150.

. surged 6.9% to $4.4150. BGC Group, Inc. BGC gained 6.8% to $9.85. BGC repurchased 16,452,850 from Commerce Secretary Lutnick as Lutnick divests interests pursuant to US government ethics rules.

gained 6.8% to $9.85. BGC repurchased 16,452,850 from Commerce Secretary Lutnick as Lutnick divests interests pursuant to US government ethics rules. Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY rose 6.1% to $53.06.

