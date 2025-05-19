May 19, 2025 10:21 AM 2 min read

CI&T, Novavax, Paramount Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 50 points on Monday.

Shares of CI&T Inc. CINT rose sharply during Monday's session.

JP Morgan analyst Puneet Jain upgraded CI&T from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $7 price target.

CI&T shares jumped 8.2% to $6.60 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • NWTN Inc. NWTN shares jumped 50% to $2.8050.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. TMC gained 18% to $4.3150. TMC Metals, last week, posted a first-quarter loss of 6 cents per share.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX rose 15.5% to $7.77 after the company provided FY25, 2026, and 2027 R&D and SG&A expense guidance. The FDA gave its conditional approval to its COVID-19 vaccine, targeting specific populations under particular conditions.
  • Paramount Group, Inc. PGRE gained 15% to $5.50. Paramount Group announced strategic alternatives review to maximize shareholder value.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. RYET climbed 12.7% to $11.36.
  • New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE rose 11.8% to $2.9750.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM gained 9.7% to $20.12 following better-than-expected first-quarter results.
  • QuantaSing Group Limited QSG gained 9% to $7.99.
  • Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM rose 8.2% to $2.8906.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN surged 6.9% to $4.4150.
  • BGC Group, Inc. BGC gained 6.8% to $9.85. BGC repurchased 16,452,850 from Commerce Secretary Lutnick as Lutnick divests interests pursuant to US government ethics rules.
  • Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY rose 6.1% to $53.06.

