CI&T, Novavax, Paramount Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 50 points on Monday.
Shares of CI&T Inc. CINT rose sharply during Monday's session.
JP Morgan analyst Puneet Jain upgraded CI&T from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $7 price target.
CI&T shares jumped 8.2% to $6.60 on Monday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- NWTN Inc. NWTN shares jumped 50% to $2.8050.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC gained 18% to $4.3150. TMC Metals, last week, posted a first-quarter loss of 6 cents per share.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX rose 15.5% to $7.77 after the company provided FY25, 2026, and 2027 R&D and SG&A expense guidance. The FDA gave its conditional approval to its COVID-19 vaccine, targeting specific populations under particular conditions.
- Paramount Group, Inc. PGRE gained 15% to $5.50. Paramount Group announced strategic alternatives review to maximize shareholder value.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. RYET climbed 12.7% to $11.36.
- New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE rose 11.8% to $2.9750.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM gained 9.7% to $20.12 following better-than-expected first-quarter results.
- QuantaSing Group Limited QSG gained 9% to $7.99.
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM rose 8.2% to $2.8906.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN surged 6.9% to $4.4150.
- BGC Group, Inc. BGC gained 6.8% to $9.85. BGC repurchased 16,452,850 from Commerce Secretary Lutnick as Lutnick divests interests pursuant to US government ethics rules.
- Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY rose 6.1% to $53.06.
Now Read This:
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASMAvino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd
$2.908.43%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.71
Growth
96.59
Quality
-
Value
52.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BGCBGC Group Inc
$9.867.04%
CINTCI&T Inc
$6.496.42%
MYGNMyriad Genetics Inc
$4.416.78%
NFENew Fortress Energy Inc
$3.0213.3%
NVAXNovavax Inc
$7.5011.4%
NWTNNWTN Inc
$3.2975.9%
PGREParamount Group Inc
$5.5916.9%
QSGQuantaSing Group Ltd
$7.461.63%
RYAAYRyanair Holdings PLC
$53.096.18%
RYETRuanyun Edai Technology Inc
$11.3912.9%
TMCTMC The Metals Co Inc
$4.4622.6%
ZIMZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd
$19.968.89%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.