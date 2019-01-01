Enova International (NYSE:ENVA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Enova International
Enova International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on March 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $49.00 expecting ENVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.16% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and Enova International upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enova International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enova International was filed on March 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enova International (ENVA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $49.00. The current price Enova International (ENVA) is trading at is $31.58, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
