Readers Correctly Predicted Tesla Earnings – Here's Their View On Apple Stock

Apple Inc AAPL is one of the Magnificent Seven stocks reporting financial earnings this week.

Here's a look at what Benzinga readers predict will happen and what analysts are saying.

What Happened: Analysts expect Apple to report second-quarter earnings per share of $1.62 on Thursday after market close, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the second quarter of last year.

Apple has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight straight quarters and nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect Apple to report second-quarter revenue of $94.30 billion, up from $90.75 billion in last year's second quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in eight straight quarters and nine of the previous 10 quarters overall.

On Tuesday, Benzinga polled viewers.

During the episode, a poll asked viewers to predict if Apple will beat or miss analyst estimates for earnings on Thursday. Here are the results:

Beat: 30%

Mixed: 27%

Miss: 26%

Not Sure: 15%

Benzinga viewers and readers are mixed on Apple's quarterly results, with 30% predicting a beat, 27% predicting mixed results, and 26% predicting a miss, all close to the same percentage.

Why It's Important: Along with seeing the quarterly top and bottom-line results, analysts and investors will be looking for readouts on how iPhone sales performed in the quarter and how China did.

Investors and analysts will also be looking for commentary on tariffs, the macroeconomic environment, the supply chain, future product releases and more.

Benzinga viewers were previously asked to predict Tesla Inc.’s quarterly earnings. In that poll, the results were more decisive, as seen below:

Miss: 68%

Beat: 19%

In-Line: 11%

In the recent quarter, Tesla's earnings per share of 27 cents missed a Street consensus estimate of 31 cents and revenue of $19.34 billion missed a Street consensus estimate of $21.35 billion.

Time will tell if "PreMarket Playbook" viewers are right once again and Apple beats estimates Wednesday.

