Benzinga Readers' Predictions For Tesla Q1 Earnings Results, Musk's Announcements

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares are climbing in after-hours trading Tuesday despite the missing earnings estimates for the first quarter. CEO Elon Musk boosted investor sentiment with some announcements during the company’s conference call following the print.

What To Know: Tesla reported first-quarter revenue of $19.34 billion, missing a Street consensus estimate of $21.35 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla’s first-quarter earnings were 27 cents per share, down 40% year-over-year and missing a Street consensus estimate of 31 cents per share.

Benzinga users correctly predicted Tesla would miss consensus estimates in the first quarter in a poll conducted before the print.

The poll results were:

Miss: 68%

68% Beat: 19%

19% Inline: 11%

Benzinga Pro users also predicted some major announcements from Musk on the earnings call, including a reduction in the CEO’s time spent working at the Department of Government Efficiency.

User PrudentOpportunity29 posted a prediction in the Benzinga Pro Lounge at 4:05 p.m. ET that Musk would announce an exit from DOGE and would pump the Robotaxi approval.

The user was on point with both statements: Musk announced he will be spending far less time at DOGE beginning next month and the Austin robotaxi launch remains on schedule for June 2025.

TSLA Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla stock was up 5.62% at $51.35 after-hours at the time of publication Tuesday.

