Netflix, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday (CORRECTED)

Editor's Note: This headline has been corrected to reflect that the stock moves occurred on Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 50 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. NFLX rose sharply during Tuesday's session after a Wall Street Journal report said the company aims to double its revenue by 2030.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Netflix shared ambitious new growth targets at its annual business review meeting last month, including plans to double its revenue by 2030. The streaming giant reported $39 billion in total revenue last year.

Netflix shares gained 5.2% to $979.38 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Rezolve AI PLC RZLV shares jumped 30% to $1.4805 as the company announced a $9.8 million yearly contract with Liverpool Mexico.

shares jumped 30% to $1.4805 as the company announced a $9.8 million yearly contract with Liverpool Mexico. Forge Global Holdings, Inc . FRGE shares gained 23.4% to $11.87.

. shares gained 23.4% to $11.87. Verve Therapeutics, Inc . VERV surged 23.3% to $5.09. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Rick Bienkowski upgraded Verve Therapeutics from Neutral to Overweight.

. surged 23.3% to $5.09. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Rick Bienkowski upgraded Verve Therapeutics from Neutral to Overweight. Ivanhoe Electric Inc . IE rose 19.8% to $6.05.

. rose 19.8% to $6.05. IperionX Limited IPX shares gained 19% to $17.87.

shares gained 19% to $17.87. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc . EOSE shares rose 14% to $4.80. Eos Energy and Frontier Power announced a 5 GWh Memorandum of Understanding to Advance long-duration energy storage in the United Kingdom.

. shares rose 14% to $4.80. Eos Energy and Frontier Power announced a 5 GWh Memorandum of Understanding to Advance long-duration energy storage in the United Kingdom. Newsmax, Inc . NMAX gained 12% to $29.09.

. gained 12% to $29.09. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc . RCKT gained 12% to $6.61.

. gained 12% to $6.61. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB rose 10.1% to $21.06 after the company announced it was onramped to two separate multi-billion dollar defense contracts.

rose 10.1% to $21.06 after the company announced it was onramped to two separate multi-billion dollar defense contracts. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ERIC shares surged 7.3% to $7.99 after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Additionally, the company and Bell Canada announced the successful test of AI-native link adaptation to boost network speed and efficiency.

shares surged 7.3% to $7.99 after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Additionally, the company and Bell Canada announced the successful test of AI-native link adaptation to boost network speed and efficiency. Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN gained 7% to $34.35.

gained 7% to $34.35. Under Armour, Inc . UAA rose 6.6% to $5.80.

. rose 6.6% to $5.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE gained 5.3% to $15.03 after Bloomberg reported Elliott Investment Management has built a stake over $1.5 billion in the company.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock