April 15, 2025 11:41 AM 2 min read

Netflix, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday (CORRECTED)

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Editor's Note: This headline has been corrected to reflect that the stock moves occurred on Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 50 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. NFLX rose sharply during Tuesday's session after a Wall Street Journal report said the company aims to double its revenue by 2030.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Netflix shared ambitious new growth targets at its annual business review meeting last month, including plans to double its revenue by 2030. The streaming giant reported $39 billion in total revenue last year.

Netflix shares gained 5.2% to $979.38 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

  • Rezolve AI PLC RZLV shares jumped 30% to $1.4805 as the company announced a $9.8 million yearly contract with Liverpool Mexico.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE shares gained 23.4% to $11.87.
  • Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV surged 23.3% to $5.09. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Rick Bienkowski upgraded Verve Therapeutics from Neutral to Overweight.
  • Ivanhoe Electric Inc. IE rose 19.8% to $6.05.
  • IperionX Limited IPX shares gained 19% to $17.87.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE shares rose 14% to $4.80. Eos Energy and Frontier Power announced a 5 GWh Memorandum of Understanding to Advance long-duration energy storage in the United Kingdom.
  • Newsmax, Inc. NMAX gained 12% to $29.09.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT gained 12% to $6.61.
  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB rose 10.1% to $21.06 after the company announced it was onramped to two separate multi-billion dollar defense contracts.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ERIC shares surged 7.3% to $7.99 after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Additionally, the company and Bell Canada announced the successful test of AI-native link adaptation to boost network speed and efficiency.
  • Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN gained 7% to $34.35.
  • Under Armour, Inc. UAA rose 6.6% to $5.80.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE gained 5.3% to $15.03 after Bloomberg reported Elliott Investment Management has built a stake over $1.5 billion in the company.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

EOSE Logo
EOSEEos Energy Enterprises Inc
$4.8715.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.27
Growth
29.00
Quality
-
Value
5.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ERIC Logo
ERICTelefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
$7.966.85%
FRGE Logo
FRGEForge Global Holdings Inc
$11.7121.6%
HPE Logo
HPEHewlett Packard Enterprise Co
$14.934.55%
IE Logo
IEIvanhoe Electric Inc
$6.1622.0%
IPX Logo
IPXIperionX Ltd
$17.4516.3%
LEGN Logo
LEGNLegend Biotech Corp
$34.507.44%
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$980.065.24%
NMAX Logo
NMAXNewsmax Inc
$27.445.54%
RCKT Logo
RCKTRocket Pharmaceuticals Inc
$6.5310.5%
RKLB Logo
RKLBRocket Lab USA Inc
$20.507.16%
RZLV Logo
RZLVRezolve AI PLC
$1.3821.1%
UAA Logo
UAAUnder Armour Inc
$5.480.74%
VERV Logo
VERVVerve Therapeutics Inc
$5.1725.6%
Got Questions? Ask
Which streaming services will rival Netflix?
How will Netflix's growth target impact competitors?
Which companies benefit from AI-native technology innovations?
Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise a buy after Elliott Investment Management stake?
What does Rocket Lab's defense contract mean for Aerospace stocks?
Could Eos Energy lead the energy storage sector growth?
How will Verve Therapeutics's upgrade affect biotech investments?
Which tech stocks might follow Ericsson's momentum?
What trends are emerging in healthcare stocks post-report?
How might Rezolve AI's contract impact AI startups?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideasbig gainersMid-Day Movers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved