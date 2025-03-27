Verint Systems Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Nio, General Motors And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.2% on Thursday.
Shares of Verint Systems Inc. VRNT fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 EPS guidance with its midpoint below estimates.
Verint reported quarterly earnings of 99 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.27 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $253.55 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $276.99 million.
Verint Systems shares dipped 11.2% to $19.20 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. NPB fell 30% to $10.01 in pre-market trading. Northpointe Bancshares will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, after the closing bell.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. CODA shares dipped 11.6% to $5.41 in pre-market trading.
- MAC Copper Limited MTAL fell 10.8% to $9.41 in today's pre-market trading.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH fell 10.3% to $16.34 in pre-market trading after surging 75% on Wednesday.
- NIO Inc. NIO fell 7.5% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed offering of new shares.
- General Motors Company GM declined 6.8% to $47.50 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, a 25% tariff was imposed by President Donald Trump on foreign-made automobiles, citing that automotive imports still pose a threat to the country's industrial base and national security.
- GameStop Corp. GME declined 6.7% to $26.45 in pre-market trading as the company said it intends to offer $1.3 billion worth of its 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private offering to institutional investors. The company plans to grant the initial purchasers 13 days to purchase up to an additional $200 million.
- Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION shares fell 6.7% to $7.01 in pre-market trading.
- Celanese Corporation CE fell 4.5% to $56.49 in pre-market trading.
- Ford Motor Company F declined 3% to $9.99 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, a 25% tariff was imposed by President Donald Trump on foreign-made automobiles, citing that automotive imports still pose a threat to the country's industrial base and national security.
Now Read This:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.