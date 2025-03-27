March 27, 2025 8:21 AM 2 min read

Verint Systems Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Nio, General Motors And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.2% on Thursday.

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. VRNT fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 EPS guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

Verint reported quarterly earnings of 99 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.27 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $253.55 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $276.99 million.

Verint Systems shares dipped 11.2% to $19.20 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. NPB fell 30% to $10.01 in pre-market trading. Northpointe Bancshares will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, after the closing bell.
  • Coda Octopus Group, Inc. CODA shares dipped 11.6% to $5.41 in pre-market trading.
  • MAC Copper Limited MTAL fell 10.8% to $9.41 in today's pre-market trading.
  • Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH fell 10.3% to $16.34 in pre-market trading after surging 75% on Wednesday.
  • NIO Inc. NIO fell 7.5% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed offering of new shares.
  • General Motors Company GM declined 6.8% to $47.50 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, a 25% tariff was imposed by President Donald Trump on foreign-made automobiles, citing that automotive imports still pose a threat to the country's industrial base and national security. 
  • GameStop Corp. GME declined 6.7% to $26.45 in pre-market trading as the company said it intends to offer $1.3 billion worth of its 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private offering to institutional investors. The company plans to grant the initial purchasers 13 days to purchase up to an additional $200 million.
  • Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION shares fell 6.7% to $7.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Celanese Corporation CE fell 4.5% to $56.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Ford Motor Company F declined 3% to $9.99 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, a 25% tariff was imposed by President Donald Trump on foreign-made automobiles, citing that automotive imports still pose a threat to the country's industrial base and national security. 

