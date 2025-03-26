Paychex Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Worthington Enterprises, GameStop, Cintas And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Paychex, Inc. PAYX rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS.

The company reported third-quarter revenue growth of 5% year-on-year to $1.509 billion, marginally missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.516 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.49 beat the consensus estimate of $1.48.

Paychex shares jumped 5.5% to $152.02 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK shares jumped 23.2% to $5.42.

shares jumped 23.2% to $5.42. Worthington Enterprises, Inc . WOR gained 18.4% to $49.31 as the company posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

. gained 18.4% to $49.31 as the company posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Perimeter Solutions, Inc. PRM rose 15% to $10.48 after UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $14.

rose 15% to $10.48 after UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $14. GameStop Corp. GME gained 14.3% to $29.05 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and announced its board approved an update to its investment policy to add Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

gained 14.3% to $29.05 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and announced its board approved an update to its investment policy to add Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. Super Hi International Holding Ltd . HDL gained 10.6% to $24.47 following fourth-quarter results.

. gained 10.6% to $24.47 following fourth-quarter results. BRP Inc . DOOO gained 9.9% to $39.06 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

. gained 9.9% to $39.06 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Cintas Corporation CTAS surged 9.6% to $212.18 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

surged 9.6% to $212.18 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd . JKS gained 7.8% to $22.33 following fourth-quarter results.

. gained 7.8% to $22.33 following fourth-quarter results. Ashland Inc. ASH rose 5.7% to $60.16. JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas upgraded Ashland from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $68 to $71.

rose 5.7% to $60.16. JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas upgraded Ashland from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $68 to $71. Weatherford International plc WFRD rose 4.7% to $57.41.

Now Read This: