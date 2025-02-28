Tim Cook's Apple Is Developing New Technology To Help Social Media Apps Determine If Users Are Under 16

Apple Inc. AAPL is working on introducing a new technology that could help social media apps identify users under 16 years of age

What Happened: According to a White Paper released by Apple earlier this month, the Tim Cook-led company plans to launch the "Declared Age Range" application programming interface (API) on iOS devices.

This will allow developers to request age range information of users, with parental consent. This system will help apps determine if a user is under 18, 16, or 13, and decide on content accessibility or app usage.

Parents will also have the ability to manage their child’s declared age on Apple devices, ensuring the birth date is accurate. However, the actual birth date will not be shared with apps.

Apple will also revise app age ratings in its store to four categories: 4+, 13+, 16+, and 18+.

Why This Matters: This development comes amid Australia’s recent legislation banning under-16s from social media platforms.

The Australian government passed a social media ban for under-16s in December, requiring platforms like TikTok and Instagram to verify user ages.

While Meta and TikTok suggested device makers like Apple and Google should handle age assurance, the responsibility remains with app developers. The government will assess if Apple’s model meets the “reasonable steps” criteria for age verification.

Apple’s opposition to legislation enforcing age restrictions on apps has been a topic of debate. The company has been advocating for data minimization, arguing that requiring users to provide sensitive personal information for age verification is not in the best interest of user privacy and safety.

Apple’s proposed age verification technology aligns with its commitment to privacy by allowing parents to share only the age range of their children, not their actual birth dates.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock