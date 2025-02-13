February 13, 2025 8:34 AM 2 min read

MGM Resorts To Rally Around 75%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham raised Reddit, Inc. RDDT price target from $190 to $220. Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating. Fidelity National In Reddit formation shares closed at $216.47 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays raised the price target for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP from $111 to $130. Barclays analyst Terry Ma maintained an Overweight rating. Mr. Cooper shares closed at $106.71 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird slashed The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD price target from $160 to $145. Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla maintained an Outperform rating. Lyft shares closed at $122.23 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Cybin Inc. CYBN from $190 to $150. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating. Cybin shares closed at $9.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Partners cut the price target for 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG from $25 to $12. Leerink Partners analyst Mike Kratky downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. 10x Genomics shares closed at $12.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK price target from $70 to $67. Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Cytokinetics shares settled at $42.18 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho increased MGM Resorts International MGM price target from $56 to $60. Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken maintained an Outperform rating. MGM shares closed at $34.37 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity raised HubSpot, Inc. HUBS price target from $710 to $900. Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating. HubSpot shares closed at $785.50 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wedbush raised the price target for Dutch Bros Inc. BROS from $65 to $100. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating. Dutch Bros shares settled at $64.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays increased Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO price target from $56 to $61. Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Cisco shares closed at $62.53 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Read This Next:

BROS Logo
BROSDutch Bros Inc
$80.4524.3%
Overview Rating:
Speculative
37.5%
Technicals Analysis
66
0100
Financials Analysis
20
0100
Overview
COOP Logo
COOPMr. Cooper Group Inc
$105.88-0.78%
CSCO Logo
CSCOCisco Systems Inc
$66.326.06%
CYBN Logo
CYBNCybin Inc
$9.370.11%
CYTK Logo
CYTKCytokinetics Inc
$43.473.06%
HUBS Logo
HUBSHubSpot Inc
$828.005.41%
MGM Logo
MGMMGM Resorts International
$37.669.56%
RDDT Logo
RDDTReddit Inc
$198.70-8.21%
TTD Logo
TTDThe Trade Desk Inc
$86.28-29.4%
TXG Logo
TXG10x Genomics Inc
$10.80-10.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalysts forecastsPT Changes

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved