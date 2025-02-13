MGM Resorts To Rally Around 75%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Needham raised Reddit, Inc. RDDT price target from $190 to $220. Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating. Reddit shares closed at $216.47 on Wednesday.

Barclays raised the price target for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP from $111 to $130. Barclays analyst Terry Ma maintained an Overweight rating. Mr. Cooper shares closed at $106.71 on Tuesday.

Baird slashed The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD price target from $160 to $145. Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla maintained an Outperform rating. The Trade Desk shares closed at $122.23 on Wednesday.

HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Cybin Inc. CYBN from $190 to $150. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating. Cybin shares closed at $9.36 on Wednesday.

Leerink Partners cut the price target for 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG from $25 to $12. Leerink Partners analyst Mike Kratky downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. 10x Genomics shares closed at $12.00 on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley cut Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK price target from $70 to $67. Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Cytokinetics shares settled at $42.18 on Wednesday.

Mizuho increased MGM Resorts International MGM price target from $56 to $60. Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken maintained an Outperform rating. MGM shares closed at $34.37 on Wednesday.

Canaccord Genuity raised HubSpot, Inc. HUBS price target from $710 to $900. Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating. HubSpot shares closed at $785.50 on Wednesday.

Wedbush raised the price target for Dutch Bros Inc. BROS from $65 to $100. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating. Dutch Bros shares settled at $64.71 on Wednesday.

Barclays increased Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO price target from $56 to $61. Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Cisco shares closed at $62.53 on Wednesday.

