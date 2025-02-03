IDEXX Laboratories Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Stratasys, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Monday.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX rose sharply during Monday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue.

IDEXX Laboratories reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.53, up 10% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $2.40.

The pet healthcare company reported sales of $954.3 million, beating the consensus of $934.99 million, up 6% on a reported and organic basis in the fourth quarter, driven by Companion Animal Group (CAG) growth of 6% as reported and organically to $870.47 million.

IDEXX Laboratories shares surged 10.2% to $465.13 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

GH Research PLC GHRS shares jumped 75.4% to $18.59 after the company’s inhalable depression treatment GH001 met the primary endpoint in its Phase 2b trial, showing symptom reduction.

Triumph Group, Inc . TGI gained 34.2% to $25.16 after the company agreed to go private in a $3 billion deal backed by Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC rose 24.3% to $15.62.

zSpace, Inc . ZSPC gained 23% to $21.72 after Roth MKM initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20.

Stratasys Ltd . SSYS rose 19.2% to $11.10 after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter revenue above estimates.

GDS Holdings Limited GDS gained 19% to $25.81.

Qurate Retail, Inc . QRTEB rose 15.2% to $2.42.

Exodus Movement, Inc . EXOD gained 10.3% to $55.00.

3D Systems Corporation DDD gained 6.7% to $3.84.

MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT climbed 6.3% to $116.11.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc . PLAY rose 6.1% to $28.18. Dave & Buster's announced appointment of Scott Ross to Board of Directors.

Saia, Inc. SAIA gained 5.5% to $506.77 following better-than-expected quarterly results.

