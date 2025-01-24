Customers Bancorp, Twilio, Dana And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. CUBI rose sharply during Friday's session following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Customers Bancorp posted quarterly core earnings of $1.36 per share, beating market estimates of $1.21 per share.

Customers Bancorp shares jumped 12.4% to $56.58 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Twilio Inc . TWLO shares surged 22.6% to $139.01 after the company issued fourth-quarter earnings guidance above estimates and a year-over-year revenue increase. Multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock.

. shares surged 22.6% to $139.01 after the company issued fourth-quarter earnings guidance above estimates and a year-over-year revenue increase. Multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock. Dana Incorporated DAN surged 20% to $15.84 after the company provided FY25 guidance.

surged 20% to $15.84 after the company provided FY25 guidance. 3D Systems Corporation DDD shares jumped 19.1% to $3.62.

shares jumped 19.1% to $3.62. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC gained 15.7% to $11.04.

gained 15.7% to $11.04. Himax Technologies, Inc . HIMX gained 13.6% to $13.40.

. gained 13.6% to $13.40. Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC rose 13.2% to $7.72 after Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $5 to $10.

rose 13.2% to $7.72 after Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $5 to $10. BlackSky Technology Inc . BKSY gained 13.1% to $13.50.

. gained 13.1% to $13.50. The Middleby Corporation MIDD gained 12.5% to $163.85.

gained 12.5% to $163.85. GDS Holdings Limited GDS jumped 10.1% to $23.37.

jumped 10.1% to $23.37. Planet Labs PBC PL gained 8.3% to $5.14.

gained 8.3% to $5.14. Novo Nordisk A/S NVO rose 7.6% to $87.22 after the company announced the completion of a Phase 1b/2a trial with subcutaneous Amycretin for people who are overweight or have obesity.

rose 7.6% to $87.22 after the company announced the completion of a Phase 1b/2a trial with subcutaneous Amycretin for people who are overweight or have obesity. Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR gained 5.7% to $23.43.

Now Read This: