Why Twilio Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Twilio Inc. TWLO rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company provided preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter.
After the market close on Thursday, Twilio introduced new financial expectations in a regulatory filing. The company said it now expects fourth-quarter revenue growth of approximately 11% year-over-year, up from prior guidance of 7% to 8%.
Twilio shares jumped 18.5% to $134.40 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Allurion Technologies Inc. ALUR gained 87.6% to $6.94 in pre-market trading after the company announced its intention to initiate a clinical study combining its Allurion program with GLP-1 agonists to improve muscle mass and overall body composition.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX gained 76.4% to $0.8999 in pre-market trading after dropping around 18% on Thursday. Starbox Group recently announced the launch of its StarboxAI-IntelliContentCreate platform.
- Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX rose 55% to $5.64 in pre-market trading after jumping 53% on Thursday. Evaxion recently said it completed dosing in phase 2 trial with personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01.
- Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. DWTX gained 44.6% to $19.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 377% on Thursday. Dogwood Therapeutics recently announced patient dosing for its Phase 2b trial evaluating halneuron will commence in the first quarter.
- Aclarion, Inc. ACON rose 27.1% to $0.0549 in pre-market trading. Aclarion recently announced the pricing of $14.4m public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Nvni Group Limited NVNI gained 25.5% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after the company announced it regained Nasdaq compliance regarding the minimum bid pricing list requirement.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. BTAI gained 21.5% to $0.4616 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Thursday.
- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. TRUG gained 17.5% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after the company launched the LaunchBox monitor in Canada.
- Septerna, Inc. SEPN rose 14.2% to $20.99 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Thursday.
Losers
- Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN fell 46% to $0.4172 in pre-market trading. Hyzon Motors, last month, issued a worker adjustment and retraining notification and cited the inability to raise funding and uncertainty related to the availability of government subsidies.
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA shares fell 38.5% to $10.01 in pre-market trading.
- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. MLYS fell 29.8% to $7.20 in pre-market trading.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM shares tumbled 28.1% to $0.9999 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 5% on Thursday.
- DallasNews Corporation DALN shares fell 18.4% to $5.61 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Thursday.
- First Financial Bancorp. FFBC dipped 13.8% to $24.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results.
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. CDT fell 13.4% to $0.0433 in pre-market trading. Conduit Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 20% on Thursday after the company board approved a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. VLN declined 12% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Thursday.
- Acacia Research Corporation ACTG fell 11.7% to $3.86 in today's pre-market trading.
- PB Bankshares, Inc. PBBK shares dipped 10% to $13.59 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
