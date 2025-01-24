Why Twilio Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Twilio Inc. TWLO rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company provided preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter.

After the market close on Thursday, Twilio introduced new financial expectations in a regulatory filing. The company said it now expects fourth-quarter revenue growth of approximately 11% year-over-year, up from prior guidance of 7% to 8%.

Twilio shares jumped 18.5% to $134.40 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Allurion Technologies Inc. ALUR gained 87.6% to $6.94 in pre-market trading after the company announced its intention to initiate a clinical study combining its Allurion program with GLP-1 agonists to improve muscle mass and overall body composition.

gained 87.6% to $6.94 in pre-market trading after the company announced its intention to initiate a clinical study combining its Allurion program with GLP-1 agonists to improve muscle mass and overall body composition. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd . STBX gained 76.4% to $0.8999 in pre-market trading after dropping around 18% on Thursday. Starbox Group recently announced the launch of its StarboxAI-IntelliContentCreate platform.

. gained 76.4% to $0.8999 in pre-market trading after dropping around 18% on Thursday. Starbox Group recently announced the launch of its StarboxAI-IntelliContentCreate platform. Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX rose 55% to $5.64 in pre-market trading after jumping 53% on Thursday. Evaxion recently said it completed dosing in phase 2 trial with personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01.

rose 55% to $5.64 in pre-market trading after jumping 53% on Thursday. Evaxion recently said it completed dosing in phase 2 trial with personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01. Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc . DWTX gained 44.6% to $19.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 377% on Thursday. Dogwood Therapeutics recently announced patient dosing for its Phase 2b trial evaluating halneuron will commence in the first quarter.

. gained 44.6% to $19.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 377% on Thursday. Dogwood Therapeutics recently announced patient dosing for its Phase 2b trial evaluating halneuron will commence in the first quarter. Aclarion, Inc. ACON rose 27.1% to $0.0549 in pre-market trading. Aclarion recently announced the pricing of $14.4m public offering of common stock and warrants.

rose 27.1% to $0.0549 in pre-market trading. Aclarion recently announced the pricing of $14.4m public offering of common stock and warrants. Nvni Group Limited NVNI gained 25.5% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after the company announced it regained Nasdaq compliance regarding the minimum bid pricing list requirement.

gained 25.5% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after the company announced it regained Nasdaq compliance regarding the minimum bid pricing list requirement. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc . BTAI gained 21.5% to $0.4616 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Thursday.

. gained 21.5% to $0.4616 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Thursday. TruGolf Holdings, Inc . TRUG gained 17.5% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after the company launched the LaunchBox monitor in Canada.

. gained 17.5% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after the company launched the LaunchBox monitor in Canada. Septerna, Inc. SEPN rose 14.2% to $20.99 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Thursday.

Losers

Hyzon Motors Inc . HYZN fell 46% to $0.4172 in pre-market trading. Hyzon Motors, last month, issued a worker adjustment and retraining notification and cited the inability to raise funding and uncertainty related to the availability of government subsidies.

. fell 46% to $0.4172 in pre-market trading. Hyzon Motors, last month, issued a worker adjustment and retraining notification and cited the inability to raise funding and uncertainty related to the availability of government subsidies. C entessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA shares fell 38.5% to $10.01 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 38.5% to $10.01 in pre-market trading. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc . MLYS fell 29.8% to $7.20 in pre-market trading.

. fell 29.8% to $7.20 in pre-market trading. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM shares tumbled 28.1% to $0.9999 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 5% on Thursday.

shares tumbled 28.1% to $0.9999 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 5% on Thursday. DallasNews Corporation DALN shares fell 18.4% to $5.61 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Thursday.

shares fell 18.4% to $5.61 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp . FFBC dipped 13.8% to $24.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results.

. dipped 13.8% to $24.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results. Conduit Pharmaceuticals In c. CDT fell 13.4% to $0.0433 in pre-market trading. Conduit Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 20% on Thursday after the company board approved a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

c. fell 13.4% to $0.0433 in pre-market trading. Conduit Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 20% on Thursday after the company board approved a 1-for-100 reverse stock split. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. VLN declined 12% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Thursday.

declined 12% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Thursday. Acacia Research Corporation ACTG fell 11.7% to $3.86 in today's pre-market trading.

fell 11.7% to $3.86 in today's pre-market trading. PB Bankshares, Inc. PBBK shares dipped 10% to $13.59 in pre-market trading.

