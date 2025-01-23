Twilio Stock Is Trading Higher After-Hours: What's Going On?

Twilio Inc TWLO shares are trading higher in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company provided preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter.

What Happened: After the market close on Thursday, Twilio introduced new financial expectations in a regulatory filing. The company said it now expects fourth-quarter revenue growth of approximately 11% year-over-year, up from prior guidance of 7% to 8%.

Twilio said it now expects adjusted income from operations for the fourth quarter to be above the top end of its prior guidance of $185 million to $195 million. The company also anticipates positive GAAP income from operations in the fourth quarter.

Twilio noted that it expects to report free cash flow for full-year 2024 within the range of $650 million to $675 million, which was the guidance range provided in the company’s third-quarter report.

Twilio is expected to report fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Feb. 13. Current estimates call for earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

TWLO Price Action: Twilio shares were up 9.79% in after-hours, trading at $124.50 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.