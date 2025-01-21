Why INNOVATE Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of INNOVATE Corp. VATE rose sharply in today's pre-market trading.

INNOVATE announced the FDA approval of MediBeacon’s TGFR System For accurate kidney function testing.

INNOVATE shares jumped 19.4% to $6.10 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

EON Resources Inc . EONR gained 89.2% to $1.93 in pre-market trading.

. gained 89.2% to $1.93 in pre-market trading. Dogwood Therapeutics, In c. DWTX rose 62.5% to $3.04 in pre-market trading after falling 3% on Friday.

c. rose 62.5% to $3.04 in pre-market trading after falling 3% on Friday. Crown Electrokinetics Corp . CRKN rose 43.5% to $0.1794 in pre-market trading. Crown Electrokinetics shares jumped around 57% on Friday after the company announced it entered into an exclusive partnership with Electro Scan.

. rose 43.5% to $0.1794 in pre-market trading. Crown Electrokinetics shares jumped around 57% on Friday after the company announced it entered into an exclusive partnership with Electro Scan. Trio Petroleum Corp. TPET gained 30.7% to $2.33 in pre-market trading. Trio Petroleum said as of Jan. 7, it has fully repaid senior secured convertible promissory notes with aggregate principal of $1.6 million.

gained 30.7% to $2.33 in pre-market trading. Trio Petroleum said as of Jan. 7, it has fully repaid senior secured convertible promissory notes with aggregate principal of $1.6 million. Tempus AI, In c TEM gained 22.9% to $43.21 in pre-market trading.

c gained 22.9% to $43.21 in pre-market trading. Crown LNG Holdings Limited CGBS gained 22.8% to $0.9185 in pre-market trading.

gained 22.8% to $0.9185 in pre-market trading. Agape ATP Corporation ATPC gained 22.6% to $1.63 in pre-market trading.

gained 22.6% to $1.63 in pre-market trading. First Foundation Inc . FFWM gained 12.7% to $7.09 in pre-market trading. First Foundation will release its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 30.

. gained 12.7% to $7.09 in pre-market trading. First Foundation will release its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 30. Riskified Ltd. RSKD gained 9.2% to $5.49 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Canoo Inc . GOEV fell 72.3% to $0.3736 in pre-market trading after the company announced Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing, ending operations effective immediately.

. fell 72.3% to $0.3736 in pre-market trading after the company announced Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing, ending operations effective immediately. Orangekloud Technology Inc. ORKT shares fell 30.3% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after dipping 72% on Friday.

shares fell 30.3% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after dipping 72% on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc . TMCI fell 29.4% to $6.14 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday.

. fell 29.4% to $6.14 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday. IF Bancorp, Inc . IROQ shares dipped 29.4% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Friday.

. shares dipped 29.4% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Friday. TechTarget, In c. TTGT shares tumbled 19.5% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.

c. shares tumbled 19.5% to $14.00 in pre-market trading. Elicio Therapeutics, Inc . ELTX shares fell 19.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading.

. shares fell 19.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading. Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited BDMD fell 18.2% to $7.24 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 63% on Friday.

fell 18.2% to $7.24 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 63% on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc . RYAM declined 17.1% to $6.24 in pre-market trading

. declined 17.1% to $6.24 in pre-market trading New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc . EDU fell 16.2% to $50.98 in pre-market trading after the company announced weak quarterly earnings.

. fell 16.2% to $50.98 in pre-market trading after the company announced weak quarterly earnings. SWK Holdings Corporation SWKH dipped 14.3% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.

