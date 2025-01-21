Why INNOVATE Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of INNOVATE Corp. VATE rose sharply in today's pre-market trading.
INNOVATE announced the FDA approval of MediBeacon’s TGFR System For accurate kidney function testing.
INNOVATE shares jumped 19.4% to $6.10 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- EON Resources Inc. EONR gained 89.2% to $1.93 in pre-market trading.
- Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. DWTX rose 62.5% to $3.04 in pre-market trading after falling 3% on Friday.
- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. CRKN rose 43.5% to $0.1794 in pre-market trading. Crown Electrokinetics shares jumped around 57% on Friday after the company announced it entered into an exclusive partnership with Electro Scan.
- Trio Petroleum Corp. TPET gained 30.7% to $2.33 in pre-market trading. Trio Petroleum said as of Jan. 7, it has fully repaid senior secured convertible promissory notes with aggregate principal of $1.6 million.
- Tempus AI, Inc TEM gained 22.9% to $43.21 in pre-market trading.
- Crown LNG Holdings Limited CGBS gained 22.8% to $0.9185 in pre-market trading.
- Agape ATP Corporation ATPC gained 22.6% to $1.63 in pre-market trading.
- First Foundation Inc. FFWM gained 12.7% to $7.09 in pre-market trading. First Foundation will release its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 30.
- Riskified Ltd. RSKD gained 9.2% to $5.49 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Canoo Inc. GOEV fell 72.3% to $0.3736 in pre-market trading after the company announced Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing, ending operations effective immediately.
- Orangekloud Technology Inc. ORKT shares fell 30.3% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after dipping 72% on Friday.
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. TMCI fell 29.4% to $6.14 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday.
- IF Bancorp, Inc. IROQ shares dipped 29.4% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Friday.
- TechTarget, Inc. TTGT shares tumbled 19.5% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. ELTX shares fell 19.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading.
- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited BDMD fell 18.2% to $7.24 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 63% on Friday.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. RYAM declined 17.1% to $6.24 in pre-market trading
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU fell 16.2% to $50.98 in pre-market trading after the company announced weak quarterly earnings.
- SWK Holdings Corporation SWKH dipped 14.3% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
