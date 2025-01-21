3M, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects 3M Co. MMM to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. 3M shares gained 0.6% to $141.85 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect D.R. Horton Inc. DHI to post quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. In after-hours trading, D.R. Horton shares gained 0.01% to $147.67.
- Moderna Inc. MRNA disclosed that it is receiving ongoing support from the U.S. HHS to accelerate the development of its mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines. Moderna shares climbed 4.5% to $35.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $14.40 billion. United Airlines shares gained 0.6% to $108.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Netflix Inc. NFLX to post quarterly earnings at $4.19 per share on revenue of $10.11 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares gained 0.4% to $861.50 in after-hours trading.
