This James Hardie Industries Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Tycho Peterson initiated coverage on Hologic, Inc . HOLX with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $85. Hologic shares closed at $75.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $85. Hologic shares closed at $75.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko Ihle initiated coverage on United States Antimony Corporation UAMY with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $2.5. United States Antimony shares closed at $1.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $2.5. United States Antimony shares closed at $1.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Roth MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni initiated coverage on Rezolve AI Limited RZLV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4. Rezolve AI shares closed at $1.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4. Rezolve AI shares closed at $1.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan analyst Michael Cho initiated coverage on Stifel Financial Corp. SF with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $120. Stifel Financial shares closed at $110.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $120. Stifel Financial shares closed at $110.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Truist Securities analyst Keith Hughes initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries plc JHX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $45. James Hardie shares closed at $35.35 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying JHX stock? Here's what analysts think:

