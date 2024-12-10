This James Hardie Industries Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Tycho Peterson initiated coverage on Hologic, Inc. HOLX with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $85. Hologic shares closed at $75.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko Ihle initiated coverage on United States Antimony Corporation UAMY with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $2.5. United States Antimony shares closed at $1.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Roth MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni initiated coverage on Rezolve AI Limited RZLV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4. Rezolve AI shares closed at $1.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Michael Cho initiated coverage on Stifel Financial Corp. SF with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $120. Stifel Financial shares closed at $110.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Keith Hughes initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries plc JHX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $45. James Hardie shares closed at $35.35 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying JHX stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in