This General Motors Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun upgraded the rating for United Parcel Service, Inc . UPS from Market Perform to Outperform but lowered the price target from $155 to $150. UPS shares closed at $128.53 on Monday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd . NCLH from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $29 to $35. Norwegian Cruise shares closed at $25.96 on Monday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas upgraded the rating for General Motors Company GM from Underweight to Equal-Weight and boosted the price target from $46 to $54. General Motors shares closed at $52.71 on Monday.

JP Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone upgraded SL Green Realty Corp . SLG from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $51 to $80. SL Green Realty shares closed at $76.44 on Monday.

Mizuho analyst John Roberts upgraded the rating for Ball Corporation BALL from Neutral to Outperform and maintains the price target from $67 to $67. Ball shares closed at $57.67 on Monday.

Considering buying GM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

