This General Motors Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

- BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun upgraded the rating for United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS from Market Perform to Outperform but lowered the price target from $155 to $150. UPS shares closed at $128.53 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $29 to $35. Norwegian Cruise shares closed at $25.96 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas upgraded the rating for General Motors Company GM from Underweight to Equal-Weight and boosted the price target from $46 to $54. General Motors shares closed at $52.71 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone upgraded SL Green Realty Corp. SLG from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $51 to $80. SL Green Realty shares closed at $76.44 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst John Roberts upgraded the rating for Ball Corporation BALL from Neutral to Outperform and maintains the price target from $67 to $67. Ball shares closed at $57.67 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
