Yext, Oracle, Huize Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.
Shares of Yext, Inc. YEXT fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
Yext reported quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $114.000 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $113.208 million.
Yext shares dipped 10.8% to $7.60 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Huize Holding Limited HUIZ shares fell 18.4% to $4.93 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
- Radiopharm Theranostics Limited RADX shares dipped 18.4% to $7.42 in pre-market trading after dipping 51% on Monday.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR shares dipped 9.4% to $7.04 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Monday.
- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC shares fell 8.8% to $16.90 in pre-market trading. The company announced a senior convertible notes offering amounting to $300 million with an option for an additional $45 million.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI shares fell 8.5% to $21.24 in pre-market trading.
- HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. HONE shares fell 7.8% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
- Oracle Corporation ORCL shares dipped 7.2% to $176.80 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter.
- HealthEquity, Inc. HQY fell 6% to $95.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.
- Lufax Holding Ltd LU declined 5.5% to $2.76 in pre-market trading.
