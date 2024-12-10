Yext, Oracle, Huize Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Yext, Inc. YEXT fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.

Yext reported quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $114.000 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $113.208 million.

Yext shares dipped 10.8% to $7.60 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Huize Holding Limited HUIZ shares fell 18.4% to $4.93 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.

shares fell 18.4% to $4.93 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results. Radiopharm Theranostics Limited RADX shares dipped 18.4% to $7.42 in pre-market trading after dipping 51% on Monday.

shares dipped 18.4% to $7.42 in pre-market trading after dipping 51% on Monday. UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR shares dipped 9.4% to $7.04 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Monday.

shares dipped 9.4% to $7.04 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Monday. Fluence Energy, Inc . FLNC shares fell 8.8% to $16.90 in pre-market trading. The company announced a senior convertible notes offering amounting to $300 million with an option for an additional $45 million.

. shares fell 8.8% to $16.90 in pre-market trading. The company announced a senior convertible notes offering amounting to $300 million with an option for an additional $45 million. Bilibili Inc. BILI shares fell 8.5% to $21.24 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 8.5% to $21.24 in pre-market trading. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc . HONE shares fell 7.8% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.

. shares fell 7.8% to $12.00 in pre-market trading. Oracle Corporation ORCL shares dipped 7.2% to $176.80 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter.

shares dipped 7.2% to $176.80 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter. HealthEquity, Inc . HQY fell 6% to $95.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

. fell 6% to $95.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Lufax Holding Ltd LU declined 5.5% to $2.76 in pre-market trading.

