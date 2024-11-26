Amazon, Crowdstrike, Autodesk, Dell, And Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

The stock market saw a positive trend on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both closing higher. The Dow Jones also reached new heights, gaining around 123 points.



The Dow finished the day up 0.3%, closing at $44,860.31, while the S&P 500 added nearly 0.6% to end at 6,021.63. The Nasdaq posted a comparable gain, reaching 19,175.58.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon’s stock rose by 3.18%, closing at $207.86. The stock hit an intraday high of $208 and a low of $201.79, with a 52-week range of $142.81 to $215.90. Amazon solidified its position as a leading choice for holiday shoppers, as indicated by a Goldman Sachs survey. The survey revealed that 35% of U.S. consumers prefer Amazon for their holiday purchases, marking a significant year-over-year increase.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

CrowdStrike’s stock saw a slight increase of 0.17%, closing at $364.30. The day’s high was $367.35, and the low was $359.25, with a 52-week range of $200.81 to $398.30. The cybersecurity firm reported strong third-quarter results, surpassing revenue and earnings estimates. CrowdStrike highlighted its success in retaining customers following an IT outage, continuing its trend of exceeding analyst expectations.

Autodesk Inc.

Autodesk experienced a decline of 0.45%, closing at $317.96. The stock reached an intraday high of $320.99 and a low of $316.54, with a 52-week range of $195.32 to $326.55. Autodesk reported a strong year-over-year increase in revenue and billings for the third quarter. CEO Andrew Anagnost emphasized the company’s efforts in modernizing its market approach, which has already yielded significant benefits.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Dell’s stock fell by 1.68%, closing at $141.74. The stock’s intraday high was $144.43, and the low was $141.21, with a 52-week range of $67.51 to $179.70. Dell Technologies reported its third-quarter earnings, beating estimates with an EPS of $2.15 compared to the expected $2.05.

Tesla Inc.

Tesla’s stock slightly decreased by 0.11%, closing at $338.23. The stock’s high for the day was $346.96, with a low of $335.66, and a 52-week range of $138.8 to $361.92. Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized California’s proposal to exclude Tesla’s EVs from consumer rebates, describing the decision as “insane.”

