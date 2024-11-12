Tyson Foods Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Shopify, Sea, Buckle And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 200 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN rose sharply during Monday's session following upbeat quarterly earnings.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 92 cents beating the street view 69 cents. Quarterly revenues of $13.565 billion (+1.6%) outpaced the analyst consensus of $13.392 billion.

Tyson shares jumped 8.5% to close at $63.79 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA shares surged 39.8% to $2.2781. Needham reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating.

shares surged 39.8% to $2.2781. Needham reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating. NWTN Inc. NWTN gained 33.6% to $1.5827.

gained 33.6% to $1.5827. Altimmune, Inc. ALT rose 30.2% to $9.57 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Also, UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26.

rose 30.2% to $9.57 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Also, UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. Shopify Inc. SHOP gained 25.5% to $112.97 following strong quarterly sales.

gained 25.5% to $112.97 following strong quarterly sales. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC rose 19% to $4.1300.

rose 19% to $4.1300. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. PRTH gained 16.7% to $8.63.

gained 16.7% to $8.63. Alight, Inc. ALIT shares rose 13.6% to $8.48 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates..

shares rose 13.6% to $8.48 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates.. Grab Holdings Limite GRAB gained 11.7% to $4.8990 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 revenue guidance above estimates.

gained 11.7% to $4.8990 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 revenue guidance above estimates. Sea Limited SE gained 10.8% to $108.00 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales, despite a miss on EPS estimates..

gained 10.8% to $108.00 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales, despite a miss on EPS estimates.. The Buckle, Inc. BKE rose 5.4% to $47.57 after UBS upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and raised its price target from $31 to $46.

rose 5.4% to $47.57 after UBS upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and raised its price target from $31 to $46. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV gained 4.4% to $129.21 following third-quarter results.

Read More: