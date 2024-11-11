Jim Cramer: This Tech Stock Can 'Go To 160,' Recommends Buying Domino's Pizza

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ. “I would actually own this stock right here,” he added.

On Oct. 10, Domino’s Pizza reported mixed third-quarter results. The company reported sales growth of 5.1% Y/Y to $1.08 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.1 billion. EPS of $4.19, which topped the consensus estimates.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD is a buy, Cramer said.

On Oct. 29, Enterprise Products reported third-quarter sales growth of 14.8% year over year to $13.775 billion, missing the consensus of $13.843 billion.

Arm Holdings plc ARM can “go to 160,” the “Mad Money” host said.

On Nov. 6, Arm reported second-quarter revenue of $844 million, beating analyst estimates of $808.37 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The chip designer reported adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 26 cents per share.

Cramer recommended owning CME Group Inc. CME stock. “Just a consistent money maker,” he noted.

On Nov. 7, CME Group extended CEO Terry Duffy’s contract through 2026. The company appointed Lynne Fitzpatrick as President and CFO, and also named Suzanne Sprague as its new COO.

Price Action:

Domino's shares gained 2.5% to settle at $459.73 on Friday.

Enterprise Products shares rose 0.6% to close at $30.42 on Friday.

Arm shares fell 2.1% to settle at $147.48 during the session.

CME Group shares gained 1.6% to close at $225.66 on Friday.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock