Lowe's To Rally Around 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

- Piper Sandler boosted The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD price target from $110 to $140. Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell reiterated an Overweight rating. Trade Desk shares closed at $132.53 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank raised the price target for Cloudflare, Inc. NET from $85 to $87. Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville maintained a Sector Perform rating. Cloudflare shares closed at $95.66 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Doximity, Inc. DOCS from $19 to $41. Wells Fargo analyst Stan Berenshteyn upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Doximity shares closed at $43.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird cut Yelp Inc. YELP price target from $39 to $37. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained a Neutral rating. Yelp shares settled at $36.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW price target from $275 to $305. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Lowe’s shares closed at $266.30 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted Fortinet, Inc. FTNT price target from $80 to $88. Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari maintained an Outperform rating. Fortinet shares closed at $83.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Chewy, Inc. CHWY from $28 to $40. Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Chewy shares settled at $30.79 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV price target from $230 to $280. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating. Veeva shares closed at $223.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised the price target for Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX from $18 to $24. Stifel analyst Mathew Blackman upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Orthofix Medical shares closed at $18.22 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird increased Under Armour, Inc UAA price target from $8 to $10. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Neutral rating. Under Armour shares closed at $11.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
