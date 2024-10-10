Why BloomZ Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 64%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of BloomZ Inc. BLMZ rose sharply during today's pre-market trading after the company announced it was selected as the primary animation contractor for an upcoming project.
BloomZ shares jumped 63.6% to $1.17 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. TVGN rose 58.2% to $0.4103 in pre-market trading after dipping 17% on Wednesday.
- CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY gained 35.7% to $0.7069 in pre-market trading after declining 16% on Wednesday.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR shares rose 30.1% to $12.70 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.
- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. CRKN shares gained 27.4% to $1.49 in pre-market trading..
- Jet.AI Inc. JTAI shares surged 21.1% to $0.1121 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO shares jumped 19.2% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Wednesday.
- Alset Inc. AEI gained 14.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading.
- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE rose 12.5% to $19.09 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Wednesday.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI gained 8.9% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. KLTO shares dipped 33.9% to $0.3329 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG shares declined 25.2% to $15.56 in pre-market trading as the company reported preliminary revenue of $151.7 million for the third quarter, down 1% year over year.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. MRSN fell 21.2% to $1.48 in today's pre-market trading after dipping more than 5% on Wednesday.
- Cemtrex, Inc. CETX shares fell 18.5% to $0.5790 in pre-market trading after dipping 21% on Wednesday.
- Carmell Corporation CTCX fell 13.4% to $0.3716 in pre-market trading after gaining 27% on Wednesday.
- Momentus Inc. MNTS shares declined 12.5% to $0.9262 in pre-market trading. Momentus shares surged 155% on Wednesday after the company announced a NASA contract to provide launch services for future agency missions.
- Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. SPGC declined 12.5% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. Sacks Parente Golf shares dipped 50% on Wednesday after the company announced a $732K public offering of 366,000 shares of common stock for general corporate and working capital needs.
- Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. NMHI shares fell 12.3% to $0.1706 in pre-market trading.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ shares fell 8.9% to $1.33 after declining 7% on Wednesday
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. ABR fell 5.5% to $14.31 in pre-market trading.
