Why BloomZ Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 64%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of BloomZ Inc. BLMZ rose sharply during today's pre-market trading after the company announced it was selected as the primary animation contractor for an upcoming project.

BloomZ shares jumped 63.6% to $1.17 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. TVGN rose 58.2% to $0.4103 in pre-market trading after dipping 17% on Wednesday.

CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY gained 35.7% to $0.7069 in pre-market trading after declining 16% on Wednesday.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR shares rose 30.1% to $12.70 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp . CRKN shares gained 27.4% to $1.49 in pre-market trading..

Jet.AI Inc. JTAI shares surged 21.1% to $0.1121 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO shares jumped 19.2% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Wednesday.

Alset Inc. AEI gained 14.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc . UVE rose 12.5% to $19.09 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Wednesday.

Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI gained 8.9% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Wednesday.

Losers

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. KLTO shares dipped 33.9% to $0.3329 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.

10x Genomics, Inc. TXG shares declined 25.2% to $15.56 in pre-market trading as the company reported preliminary revenue of $151.7 million for the third quarter, down 1% year over year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc . MRSN fell 21.2% to $1.48 in today's pre-market trading after dipping more than 5% on Wednesday.

Cemtrex, Inc . CETX shares fell 18.5% to $0.5790 in pre-market trading after dipping 21% on Wednesday.

Carmell Corporation CTCX fell 13.4% to $0.3716 in pre-market trading after gaining 27% on Wednesday.

Momentus Inc . MNTS shares declined 12.5% to $0.9262 in pre-market trading. Momentus shares surged 155% on Wednesday after the company announced a NASA contract to provide launch services for future agency missions.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. SPGC declined 12.5% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. Sacks Parente Golf shares dipped 50% on Wednesday after the company announced a $732K public offering of 366,000 shares of common stock for general corporate and working capital needs.

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc . NMHI shares fell 12.3% to $0.1706 in pre-market trading.

TDH Holdings, Inc . PETZ shares fell 8.9% to $1.33 after declining 7% on Wednesday

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. ABR fell 5.5% to $14.31 in pre-market trading.

