Donald Trump celebrated on Thursday as a suburban New York prosecutor said she closed a multi-year investigation against the former president that focused in part on whether he or his company misled authorities to minimize tax obligations related to their property holdings.

What Happened: Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to say that ending the investigation was "the honorable thing to do.”

"After going through a criminal investigation for two years by the district attorneys (sic) office in Westchester County, New York, it was just announced that the case has been dropped, and no charges will be filed. this was the honorable thing to do in that I did nothing wrong, but where and when do I get my reputation back? when will the other fake cases against me be dropped? election interference!!!," he wrote.

In a release, Mimi Rocah, the Westchester County District Attorney, said no charges were brought against Trump or his company, the Trump Organization, following an investigation conducted “in an objective manner, independent of politics, party affiliation, and personal or political beliefs.”

In 2021, Democrat prosecutor Rocah initiated an investigation into Trump to ascertain whether he or his company supplied officials with deceptive property valuations with the intention of reducing the tax liability associated with Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor.

Rocah’s announcement closely followed Trump’s arraignment in a federal court in Miami earlier this week. During the arraignment, Trump faced charges related to mishandling classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence. The leading GOP front-runner for the upcoming presidential election also faces charges in Manhattan for his involvement in concealing hush money payments to an adult star.

Trump's company earlier described Rocah's probe as politically motivated and misguided.

In December of last year, Trump’s family real estate firm was convicted in a separate case involving tax evasion and other financial crimes. The blame for these offenses was later attributed to the former veteran CFO, Allen Weisselberg, who received a five-month prison sentence.

Meanwhile, a federal judge scheduled the trial date for E. Jean Carroll's second defamation lawsuit against Trump, in which she is seeking a minimum of $10 million in damages from the ex-president, for next year.

