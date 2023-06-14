Fox News on Tuesday issued a statement acknowledging the inclusion of a chyron during former President Donald Trump‘s post-arraignment remarks, which referred to the incumbent President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator.”

What Happened: Post Trump’s arraignment in Miami, Fox News broadcasted a split screen featuring footage from President Biden’s remarks at a Juneteenth event at the White House and the former president's speech in New Jersey. In an outrageous remark at Biden, the Fox News chyron, on the split screen, read, "WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED."

The conservative network received a massive backlash on social media for its inappropriate comments.

A spokesperson from Fox News on Wednesday said, "The chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed," without giving much information, reported The Hill.

Unlike rivals CNN and MSNBC, Fox News offered continuous live coverage of Trump’s remarks, during which he accused Biden of weaponizing the Department of Justice to "take out" his top political rival. Trump also chose to call the special DOJ prosecutor a “thug” and said, "I will totally obliterate the deep state" if he gets reelected in 2024.

Meanwhile, The White House struck back at Fox News by jabbing the broadcaster over its recent $787 million Dominion Voting Systems settlement. When asked about Fox News’ onscreen message describing President Biden as a "wannabe dictator," Biden's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded by referencing Fox's settlement with Dominion. "There are probably about 787 million things that I can say about this," she said, adding, "That was wrong what we saw last night, but I don't think I'm going to get into it."

