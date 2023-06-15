Trump Rape Accuser's $10M Case Set To Begin January, Ex-President Could Face 3 Trials Amid Bid For Republican Nomination

A federal judge, on Thursday, scheduled the trial date for E. Jean Carroll’s second defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for next year.

What Happened: Manhattan District Judge Lewis Kaplan said the civil trial, in which the former Elle magazine columnist is seeking a minimum of $10 million in damages from Trump, will commence on January 15, “unless this case has previously been entirely disposed of,” reported The Hill.

Carroll has alleged that the ex-president defamed her in 2019 by denying her accusation of rape in the mid-1990s at a departmental store dressing room in Manhattan and further stating that she was not his “type.”

This came after Judge Kaplan, on Tuesday, granted Carroll permission to modify her lawsuit on Trump’s 2019 remarks to encompass similar comments he made more recently during a CNN Townhall event.

In May, a Manhattan jury ordered the former president to pay Carroll $5 million in a separate lawsuit after he was found liable for assault and defamation, but not for rape.

Why It Matters: The proposed schedule for the new Carroll lawsuit raises the possibility that Trump could potentially face three trials in early 2024 as he chases his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, in which he is currently a front runner.

The former president was criminally charged by federal prosecutors earlier this week in Florida for his alleged mishandling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Additionally, in April, he was charged with 34 felony counts for covering up hush money payments to an adult star.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

