Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty, Calls Federal Charges Related To Classified Documents A 'Witch Hunt'

Donald Trump is the first president to face federal charges in American history. Here are the latest updates on the 37 federal criminal against Trump, who was arraigned Tuesday in the case.

What Happened: Trump is charged with 37 criminal counts related to the mishandling of classified documents that were found at his Mar-A-Lago Florida resort.

On Tuesday, Trump made his first court appearance in the case in Miami. The former president pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. The plea was entered by Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche on his behalf.

"We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty," Blanche said.

Witnesses said Trump sat with his hands crossed during the hearing with a stoned face look.

With media and supporters gathered outside the federal courthouse building, Trump was able to sneak into the building and avoid images of him before the court appearance, according to NBC News.

Trump arrived for his court appearance as part of a parade of armored SUVs and police escorts. The street was cleared before Trump’s arrival.

Prior to his court appearance, Trump’s attorney and spokesperson Alina Habba addressed the media.

“Today is not about President Donald J. Trump, who is defiant. It is about the destruction of the long-standing American principles that have set this country apart for so long,” Habba said.

The lawyer referenced a rise in “politically motivated prosecutors.”

“The people in charge of this country do not love America. They hate Donald Trump.”

Habba said Trump is being held to a different standard, referencing Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden and the “blatant and unapologetic weaponization of the criminal justice system.”

On his way to the courthouse, Trump shared on Truth Social that he was on his way.

“On my way to courthouse. Witch hunt!!! MAGA,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s aide Steven Cheung also shared a video of Trump on his way to the courthouse on Truth Social, saying the former president was on his way “to fight the witch-hunt.”

Earlier Tuesday morning, Trump criticized the state of the nation.

“One of the saddest days in the history of our country. We are a nation in decline.”

Among the supporters seen in the crowd by NBC News was Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Comments from Lake earlier in the week led to some questions whether threats of violence were being encouraged.

“If you want to get to President Trump, you’re going to have to go through me, and you’re going to have to go through 75 million Americans like me,” Lake said while mentioning the membership of the NRA being among Trump's supporters.

Related Link: Trump Indictment Trial Preview: Key Dates And Times, Charges, Protests And More

What’s Next: Trump was able to leave the court building Tuesday, with lawyers telling the judge they did not believe he was a flight risk. Trump has been instructed not to communicate with any witnesses in the case.

Trump faces the potential of $9.25 million in fines and up to 400 years in prison related to the federal charges.

Trump will make comments to the public Tuesday, with a speech scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Bedminster, New Jersey. The speech will be streamed live on Rumble RMBL.

Among the guests expected to appear at Trump's New Jersey speech are MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd and Adviser Kash Patel, according to NBC.

DWAC Price Action: Shares of Digital World Acquisition DWAC, a SPAC merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, are up 2% to $13.07 on Tuesday.

Read Next: Does Trump's Indictment Matter To Republicans? Intriguing Insights From A Poll