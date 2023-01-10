The Trump Organization’s former veteran CFO, Allen Weisselberg, received a five-month prison sentence on Tuesday.

What Happened: Weisselberg, aged 75 years, pleaded guilty to helping devise a 15-year tax fraud scheme at the former president’s company, reported Reuters.

The sentence was given by Justice Juan Merchan in a New York state court in Manhattan. Merchan also reportedly oversaw the trial of the Trump Organization, which was convicted in December on all counts.

Trump Organization is reportedly due to be sentenced on Friday with penalties limited to $1.6 million.

Why It Matters: Weisselberg will serve his prison time at New York’s Rikers Island jail, described as a “Byzantine black hole” by Craig Rothfeld, a prison consultant helping the former CFO prepare for time behind bars, noted Reuters.

The executive reportedly testified for the prosecutors at the Trump Organization trial and said that Trump signed bonus and tuition checks and other documents but was uninformed of the tax fraud scheme.

The Trump Organization lawyers pinned the blame in the tax fraud case on Weisselberg while noting that he served three generations of the former president’s family.

