Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Implode This Month

As of Oct. 6, 2025, two stocks in the information technology could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT)

On Oct. 3, Ascendiant Capital maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $22 to $40. The company's stock gained around 63% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $27.15.

RSI Value: 70.1

70.1 QUBT Price Action: Shares of Quantum Computing jumped 23.2% to close at $24.62 on Friday.

Shares of Quantum Computing jumped 23.2% to close at $24.62 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 99.89 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)

On Sept. 30, Rigetti received $5.7 million in purchase orders for two quantum Computing Systems. “The Novera QPU continues to be chosen and trusted by national labs and researchers across the world to advance quantum computing technology R&D,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. “We are excited to see the increased demand for on-premises quantum computing systems as the industry matures.” The company's stock gained around 165% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $40.63.

RSI Value: 86.8

86.8 RGTI Price Action: Shares of Rigetti Computing gained 13.2% to close at $40.06 on Friday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock