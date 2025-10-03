How To Earn $500 A Month From McCormick Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 82 cents per share, down from 83 cents per share in the year-ago period. McCormick projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.71 billion, compared to $1.68 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

With the recent buzz around McCormick, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. As of now, McCormick offers an annual dividend yield of 2.64% (45 cents per share quarterly, and $1.80 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from McCormick, start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by McCormick's $1.80 dividend: $6,000 / $1.80 = 3,333 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $226,944 worth of McCormick, or 3,333 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $1.80 = 667 shares, or $45,416 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis; the dividend payment and the stock price fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

MKC Price Action: Shares of McCormick gained by 0.5% to close at $68.09 on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock