Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night In Q3

As of Aug. 21, 2025, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

GMS Inc GMS

On June 30, GMS announced it will be acquired by a Home Depot subsidiary for $5.5 billion. John J. Gavin, Chair of GMS, added, “Following careful consideration of The Home Depot’s proposal, along with other potential opportunities for the Company, our Board determined that this transaction is in the best interests of GMS and all of our shareholders. Not only does this outcome deliver significant and certain value to our shareholders, but it also has the added benefit of bringing GMS together with The Home Depot and SRS, where we are confident our employees will flourish, our customers and suppliers will benefit from our increased offerings and resources, and we will honor the legacy of our founders who made all of this possible.” The company's stock jumped around 40% over the past six months and has a 52-week high of $110.28.

RSI Value: 71.6

71.6 GMS Price Action: Shares of GMS rose 0.1% to close at $109.54 on Wednesday.

Shares of GMS rose 0.1% to close at $109.54 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 82.64 Momentum score with Value at 0.77.

Bloom Energy Corp BE

On July 31, Bloom Energy posted better-tahn-expected quarterly earnings. KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bloom Energy said, “As onsite power becomes increasingly self-evident, given rapid AI growth, there has never been better market pull for the Bloom products. Unlike alternatives, our products are purpose-built for the digital revolution. I am delighted to engage with our direct hyperscale partner, Oracle, with whom we can collaborate to optimize the watts to flops ratio.” The company's stock gained around 76% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $47.21.

RSI Value: 72.7

72.7 BE Price Action: Shares of Bloom Energy gained 3.3% to close at $44.51 on Wednesday.

