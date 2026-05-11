Why Is Antelope Stock Soaring Monday?

Bitcoin Strategy Generates Initial Gains

The company said its "Genius Plan," launched in February 2026 to actively manage bitcoin treasury reserves, has entered its execution validation phase. As of the announcement, the strategy had produced $190,000 in realized investment gains.

Under the framework established at the plan's launch, Antelope's board authorized a $95,000 share repurchase program, representing 50% of the realized gains. The buyback is scheduled to begin June 6, 2026, through open-market purchases.

Antelope said the move marks the first completed cycle of its "Sustainable Capital Recycling Framework," which is designed to replace passive bitcoin holding with an active allocation strategy. The company said the framework uses phased bitcoin purchases to create separate price anchors and capture gains during periods of market volatility.

The company added that the realized gains activated its "Genius Recycler" mechanism, which directs part of the profits toward shareholder returns through stock repurchases.

Custody Partnership and Capital Plans

Chief Executive Officer Tingting Zhang said the company plans to allocate 90% of proceeds from its recently effective $200 million Form F-3 shelf registration toward further investments in the "Genius Plan."

Antelope Enterprise Technical Analysis

At $1.35, AEHL is trading 111.6% above its 20-day SMA (64 cents) and 3.3% above its 50-day SMA ($1.32), which supports the idea that the near-term bounce is still intact and now testing a key intermediate trend line.

The longer-term picture is still heavy: the stock is trading 67.8% below its 100-day SMA ($4.23) and 87.8% below its 200-day SMA ($11.12), and the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA—classic bearish long-term structure.

RSI is the cleaner momentum read right now, sitting at 54.18, which points to neutral momentum rather than an overbought squeeze or an oversold washout. In plain terms, RSI helps gauge whether buying or selling has gotten "stretched," and this level suggests there's room for price to move either way without immediately flashing an extreme.

Key Resistance : $1.32 — the 50-day SMA is a nearby pivot area the stock is trying to hold above

: $1.32 — the 50-day SMA is a nearby pivot area the stock is trying to hold above Key Support: 64 cents — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a key short-term trend reference after the recent rebound

AEHL Stock Price Activity: Antelope Enterprise shares were up 19.17% at $1.43 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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