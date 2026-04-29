Why Micron Stock Is Surging Wednesday?

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) shares are trading higher Wednesday. The move comes as memory and storage stocks gain sympathy momentum.

The Nasdaq is up 0.09% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.16%.

Seagate Earnings Beat Estimates

Positive Industry Outlook

Seagate projects fourth-quarter revenue of $3.45 billion. This implies 41% year-over-year growth. Strong results from storage peers often signal high demand for Micron's dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND products. Micron serves global data centers, mobile, and automotive markets.

Analysts Raise Price Targets

Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Micron. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tuesday with a Buy rating. They set a price target of $1,000. On the same day, TD Cowen maintained a Buy rating. They raised their target to $660.

Technical Analysis

Micron is holding near the top of its 52-week range, which keeps the longer-term trend firmly pointed up.

The stock is trading 20.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 40.6% above its 100-day SMA.

The moving average structure remains supportive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross that occurred in June 2025, both consistent with trend-following buyers staying in control.

The stock is also 94.4% above its 200-day SMA, which shows how far price has stretched from its long-term baseline.

Key Resistance : $531.50 — near the recent 52-week high area where breakouts can stall.

: $531.50 — near the recent 52-week high area where breakouts can stall. Key Support: $453 — near the 20-day EMA zone where pullbacks have tended to find buyers.

MU Stock Price Activity: Micron Technology shares were up 4.41% at $526.51 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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