U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Molina Healthcare reported quarterly losses of $2.75 per share, which missed the Street estimate for earnings of 33 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue came in at $11.38 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion.

Molina Healthcare shares dipped 29.4% to $124.90 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

