U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.
Molina Healthcare reported quarterly losses of $2.75 per share, which missed the Street estimate for earnings of 33 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue came in at $11.38 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion.
Molina Healthcare shares dipped 29.4% to $124.90 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.