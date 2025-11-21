Why Webull (BULL) Stock Hit A New All-Time Low Today

Webull Corp (NASDAQ:BULL) shares are roughly flat Friday, with the online broker recently posting third-quarter results that topped Wall Street expectations. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Revenue jumped 55% year over year to $156.9 million, beating estimates of about $135.6 million, while adjusted earnings came in at 7 cents a share versus forecasts for 2 cents. The company swung to net income of $21.7 million from a loss a year earlier as higher trading activity drove equity and options revenue.



Customer assets meanwhile rose 84% to a record $21.2 billion, funded accounts climbed 9% to 4.93 million and registered users increased 17% to 25.9 million.

Webull continued to broaden its platform, relaunching cryptocurrency trading in the U.S., expanding into Europe and rolling out its Vega AI analytics tool and corporate bond trading.

Management said revenue growth continues to outpace expenses, highlighting investments in geographic expansion, technology and new products while maintaining profitability. The company ended the quarter with $654.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $3.3 billion in total current assets.

Despite the strong quarter, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Chris Brendler reiterated a Buy rating on BULL but cut his price target to $15 from $19.

BULL Price Action: Webull shares were down 1.33% at $8.35 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

