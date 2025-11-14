Nvidia To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Susquehanna raised Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) price target from $17 to $19. Susquehanna analyst James Friedman maintained a Positive rating. Nu Holdings shares closed at $15.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel cut the price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) from $275 to $230. Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter maintained a Hold rating. Lowe’s shares closed at $231.47 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) price target from $12 to $15. Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler maintained an Outperform rating. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $12.19 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG boosted the price target for Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) from $42 to $44. BTIG analyst Julian Harrison maintained a Buy rating. Cartesian Therapeutics shares closed at $7.23 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) from $215 to $205. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating. Applied Materials shares closed at $223.23 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Sanara Medtech Inc (NASDAQ:SMTI) price target from $54 to $36. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained a Buy rating. Sanara Medtech shares settled at $19.61 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital increased Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) price target from $98 to $127. Loop Capital analyst Alton Stump upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Shake Shack shares closed at $90.24 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $210 to $220. Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Overweight rating. Nvidia shares closed at $186.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised the price target for Innovex International Inc (NYSE:INVX) from $14 to $20. Barclays analyst Eddie Kim upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Innovex International shares settled at $20.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased Gap Inc (NYSE:GAP) price target from $22 to $30. Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Gap shares closed at $24.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying NVDA stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.