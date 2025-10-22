Investors searching for the next Beyond Meat, Inc. (NYSE:BYND) — the latest poster child for explosive short squeezes — are eyeing the most shorted stocks as potential candidates for outsized rallies.
Short selling, where traders bet against a company’s stock, can lead to dramatic price surges if too many shorts scramble to cover their positions — a phenomenon seen with Beyond Meat, which saw short interest soar above 81% of its free float, according to Reuters.
What Makes A Stock Heavily Shorted?
A stock is considered heavily shorted when a significant percentage of its available shares have been borrowed and sold by investors expecting a price drop.
When news, momentum or coordinated buying sends prices higher, a short squeeze can force even more rapid buying.
As short-sellers rush to cover their positions, eye-popping surges — like the meme stock manias seen recently with Opendoor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) and 2021's GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) rally — can occur.
Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks
Here are the most heavily shorted stocks (with market caps above $2 billion and floats above 5 million) as of Oct. 22, according to data from Finviz.
|Company Name & Ticker
|Short Interest (%) [Oct 2025]
|ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)
|74.67%
|Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)
|57.23%
|TeraWulf, Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)
|41.40%
|Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)
|40.06%
|Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)
|35.07%
|Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)
|34.80%
|Enovix Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)
|34.56%
|Symbotic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)
|33.80%
|Applied Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:APLD)
|33.35%
|C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)
|32.22%
Reminders:
- Highly shorted stocks are battlegrounds where negative fundamentals meet speculative trading.
- Short squeezes can deliver huge, fast gains, but at very high risk and volatility.
- Monitoring the short interest leaderboard can help identify which stocks might be the next short squeeze, but timing such trades remains extremely challenging.
- Always conduct due diligence, as the volatility often reflects deep underlying risks and business uncertainty.
