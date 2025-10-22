Investors searching for the next Beyond Meat, Inc. (NYSE:BYND) — the latest poster child for explosive short squeezes — are eyeing the most shorted stocks as potential candidates for outsized rallies.

Short selling, where traders bet against a company’s stock, can lead to dramatic price surges if too many shorts scramble to cover their positions — a phenomenon seen with Beyond Meat, which saw short interest soar above 81% of its free float, according to Reuters.​

What Makes A Stock Heavily Shorted?

A stock is considered heavily shorted when a significant percentage of its available shares have been borrowed and sold by investors expecting a price drop.

When news, momentum or coordinated buying sends prices higher, a short squeeze can force even more rapid buying.

As short-sellers rush to cover their positions, eye-popping surges — like the meme stock manias seen recently with Opendoor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) and 2021's GameStop Corp. ​​(NYSE:GME) rally — can occur.

Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks

Here are the most heavily shorted stocks (with market caps above $2 billion and floats above 5 million) as of Oct. 22, according to data from Finviz.

Company Name & Ticker Short Interest (%) [Oct 2025] ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) 74.67% ​ Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) 57.23% ​ TeraWulf, Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) 41.40% ​ Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) 40.06% ​ Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) 35.07% ​ Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) 34.80% ​ Enovix Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) 34.56% ​ Symbotic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) 33.80% ​ Applied Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:APLD) 33.35% ​ C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) 32.22% ​

Reminders:

Highly shorted stocks are battlegrounds where negative fundamentals meet speculative trading.​

Short squeezes can deliver huge, fast gains, but at very high risk and volatility.​

Monitoring the short interest leaderboard can help identify which stocks might be the next short squeeze, but timing such trades remains extremely challenging.​

Always conduct due diligence, as the volatility often reflects deep underlying risks and business uncertainty.

