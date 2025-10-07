James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) stock is surging premarket on Tuesday after the company disclosed preliminary second-quarter FY26 results.

The company projects net sales of $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion (vs. consensus of $1.19 billion) and adjusted EPS of 26 cents to 27 cents (vs. 16 cents consensus).

James Hardie expects adjusted EBITDA of $326 million-$331 million and adjusted net income of $151 million-$157 million. As of September 30, net debt stood at $4.5 billion.

James Hardie CEO Aaron Erter commented that the company's Siding & Trim sales outperformed expectations, with second-quarter organic net sales down only slightly year over year as distributors and dealers reduced inventory less than anticipated.

He noted that despite ongoing challenges in single-family housing, customer demand and product availability highlight the brand's strength and partnerships.

Erter further added that the AZEK integration and synergy plans are progressing well, with mid-single-digit sales and sell-through growth for Deck, Rail & Accessories in the second quarter.

In March, the fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions provider company inked a deal to acquire The AZEK Company in a transaction valued at $8.75 billion.

James Hardie plans to release its second-quarter results on November 18, 2025.

Price Action: JHX shares are up 14.43% at $23.00 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

